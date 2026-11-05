🐶 Playful, Resilient Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grove City, OH

Looking for a loyal new friend in Grove City, OH? These adoptable dogs are already in foster care, learning good manners, and waiting for a family to love.

All dogs below are with Speak! for the Unspoken and have an adoption fee of $325.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Puppy (about 3.5 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Weight: 10–15 lbs

Impairments: None

Training & behavior

Potty trained: Almost there

Almost there Crate trained: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes, with respectful interactions

Yes, with respectful interactions Commands known: Waits before coming out of kennel, waits for food, sit, down

Waits before coming out of kennel, waits for food, sit, down Needs another dog in home: Not required, but prefers a well-established dog friend

Forrest is a young, eager learner who already has great manners for his age. He’s social with other pets and polite with kids when they treat him kindly.

Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)

Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Ms Mable Mae

Breed: Coonhound

Age: Young adult (about 2–3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Weight: 42 lbs

Impairments: Has a fixed fractured pelvis; recovering from pelvis surgery

Training & behavior

Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes, with respectful interactions

Yes, with respectful interactions Commands known: Still learning as she recovers

Still learning as she recovers Needs another dog in home: Not necessary, but she loves canine friends

Mable Mae is a gentle hound girl who’s already house and crate trained. She’s friendly with other pets and polite with kids, and she’s healing up from her past injury with the help of her rescue.

Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)

Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

👉 Meet Mable Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Puppy (about 16–17 weeks)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: About 8 lbs

Impairments: Back right leg amputated

Location: Columbus, OH

Training & behavior

Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes – LOVES kids and people

Yes – kids and people Commands known: Still learning

Still learning Needs fenced yard: No

No Needs another dog in home: Would prefer a playful pup friend, but not required

Lenny may be three-legged, but she doesn’t let that slow her down. She’s small, social, and especially adores children, making her a wonderful family companion.

Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City/Columbus, OH)

Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Miniature Poodle mix

Age: Puppy (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: Around 7 lbs

Impairments: None

Location: Columbus, OH

Energy level: Medium

Training & behavior

Potty trained: Still working on it

Still working on it Crate trained: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes

Yes Commands known: In training

In training Needs another dog in home: Not required, but she would love one

Not required, but she would love one Needs fenced yard: Not required, but preferred

Jayla is a fluffy young pup with a sweet nature and medium energy. She’s learning her basics and enjoys the company of other pets and children.

Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City/Columbus, OH)

Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

👉 Meet Jayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Age: Puppy (about 4 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Weight: About 25 lbs

Impairments: Hearing impaired with some visual impairment

Training & behavior

Potty trained: Yes

Yes Crate trained: Yes – takes a few minutes to settle, then sleeps through the night

Yes – takes a few minutes to settle, then sleeps through the night Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Unknown

Unknown Good with kids: Yes

Yes Commands known: Sit, potty, yes, and no; very attentive and highly food-motivated

Ghost is a smart, eager learner who doesn’t let her hearing and vision challenges stop her. She’s already picking up cues and loves working for treats.

Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)

Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Grove City or Columbus, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt—your share could help a pup find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.