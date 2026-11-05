undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Resilient Dogs Ready for Adoption in Grove City, OH
Looking for a loyal new friend in Grove City, OH? These adoptable dogs are already in foster care, learning good manners, and waiting for a family to love.
All dogs below are with Speak! for the Unspoken and have an adoption fee of $325.
Forrest
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Puppy (about 3.5 months)
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
Weight: 10–15 lbs
Impairments: None
Training & behavior
- Potty trained: Almost there
- Crate trained: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes, with respectful interactions
- Commands known: Waits before coming out of kennel, waits for food, sit, down
- Needs another dog in home: Not required, but prefers a well-established dog friend
Forrest is a young, eager learner who already has great manners for his age. He’s social with other pets and polite with kids when they treat him kindly.
Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)
Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile
👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mable Mae
Name: Ms Mable Mae
Breed: Coonhound
Age: Young adult (about 2–3 years)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
Weight: 42 lbs
Impairments: Has a fixed fractured pelvis; recovering from pelvis surgery
Training & behavior
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes, with respectful interactions
- Commands known: Still learning as she recovers
- Needs another dog in home: Not necessary, but she loves canine friends
Mable Mae is a gentle hound girl who’s already house and crate trained. She’s friendly with other pets and polite with kids, and she’s healing up from her past injury with the help of her rescue.
Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)
Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile
👉 Meet Mable Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenny
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: Puppy (about 16–17 weeks)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
Weight: About 8 lbs
Impairments: Back right leg amputated
Location: Columbus, OH
Training & behavior
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes – LOVES kids and people
- Commands known: Still learning
- Needs fenced yard: No
- Needs another dog in home: Would prefer a playful pup friend, but not required
Lenny may be three-legged, but she doesn’t let that slow her down. She’s small, social, and especially adores children, making her a wonderful family companion.
Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City/Columbus, OH)
Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile
👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jayla
Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Miniature Poodle mix
Age: Puppy (about 3 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
Weight: Around 7 lbs
Impairments: None
Location: Columbus, OH
Energy level: Medium
Training & behavior
- Potty trained: Still working on it
- Crate trained: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes
- Commands known: In training
- Needs another dog in home: Not required, but she would love one
- Needs fenced yard: Not required, but preferred
Jayla is a fluffy young pup with a sweet nature and medium energy. She’s learning her basics and enjoys the company of other pets and children.
Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City/Columbus, OH)
Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile
👉 Meet Jayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ghost
Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
Age: Puppy (about 4 months)
Gender: Female
Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
Weight: About 25 lbs
Impairments: Hearing impaired with some visual impairment
Training & behavior
- Potty trained: Yes
- Crate trained: Yes – takes a few minutes to settle, then sleeps through the night
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Unknown
- Good with kids: Yes
- Commands known: Sit, potty, yes, and no; very attentive and highly food-motivated
Ghost is a smart, eager learner who doesn’t let her hearing and vision challenges stop her. She’s already picking up cues and loves working for treats.
Shelter: Speak! for the Unspoken (Grove City, OH)
Contact: Speak! for the Unspoken – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Grove City or Columbus, OH, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family who might be looking to adopt—your share could help a pup find their forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.