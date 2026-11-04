🏥 Grove City, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Clinic Roles

Healthcare hiring around Grove City, OH is busy right now, especially for travel RNs and techs. If you want steady hours or a high‑pay travel contract, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Grove City, OH (facility-based)

Grove City, OH (facility-based) Type: Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks)

Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks) Salary: Not listed (travel role with highly competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) match, day-one medical/dental/vision)

This role is all about advanced cardiac care in the cath lab—prepping patients, assisting with stents and other interventions, and monitoring recovery. Good fit if you have 1+ year recent Cath Lab RN experience, RN license, BLS/ACLS, and want strong benefits plus 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Grove City, OH

Grove City, OH Type: Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks)

Internship / Travel contract (13 weeks) Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts (approx. 7a–5p)

, Salary: Listed as $2,666 per week (package based on 4x10s; stipends vary)

Travel MRI Tech role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs and on‑call shifts. Great if you want a set daytime schedule and to work with a well‑rated national travel agency.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Grove City, OH

Grove City, OH Type: Contract / Travel RN

Contract / Travel RN Schedule: 4x10 day shifts (0700–1730) , Mondays off (except Thanksgiving week), on‑call 14 days per 6 weeks incl. every other weekend and major holiday weekends

, Mondays off (except Thanksgiving week), on‑call incl. every other weekend and major holiday weekends Salary: Not listed

Cardiac Cath Lab RN role for those comfortable with on‑call and possible floating within the health system. Requires OH or compact RN license, BLS, and COVID vaccination; ACLS may be needed depending on unit.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Grove City, OH 43123

Grove City, OH 43123 Type: Full-time travel nursing contract (13 weeks)

(13 weeks) Schedule: 4x10 day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,387–$2,701 gross per week***

Cath Lab travel RN spot with weekly pay, health benefits (if eligible), and a dedicated recruiter. You’ll need **2+ years recent RN experience, valid RN license, and BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS per specialty.

Employer: Capitol Sleep Medicine

Location: Grove City, OH (travel between Grove City & Knightsbridge)

Grove City, OH (travel between Grove City & Knightsbridge) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $18–$22 per hour

Front-desk and clinical support mix: check-in, vitals, EMR work, scheduling sleep studies, and insurance checks. Good for someone organized with MA certification or medical office experience, EMR skills, and interest in sleep medicine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have other openings nearby too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.