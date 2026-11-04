🚌 Grove City, OH Trucking: Multiple High-Pay Driving Jobs

Grove City is busy with freight right now, and that means solid options for experienced CDL‑A drivers. If you want strong pay and steady home time, these local and regional routes are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Grove City, OH (must live within 250 miles)

(must live within 250 miles) Type: Full-time, regional OTR

Pay: Regional drivers can earn up to $110,000 in the first year; $0.55–$0.69 per mile plus activity pay; Average Day’s Pay: $240/day

Class A CDL with Hazmat and at least 30 months of recent tractor‑trailer experience required. This role offers weekly home time, no-touch freight, modern equipment, and strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO up to 21 days in year one, safety bonuses, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U).

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time, semi-local dedicated

Pay: Average annual earnings: $92,500; $10,000 sign-on bonus; $0.69–$0.71 CPM; weekly pay guarantee $1,300

Semi-local Class A role in J.B. Hunt’s Dedicated Contract Services unit with frequent home time and steady freight for a single customer. Drivers get PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for detention, live load/unload, holidays, and more.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.