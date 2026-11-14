Groton neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you like saving money and keeping good stuff out of the trash, these are worth a look.

Item: Mr Coffee 12-cup carafe

Condition: Great condition, no chips or cracks

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, MA (West Groton)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a clear glass carafe from a Mr Coffee machine. The owner says it’s in great shape with no chips or cracks. They no longer have the coffee maker, so the carafe is free to a new home. The giver follows a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before choosing a recipient to give more people time to reply. They mention they can leave it outside for pickup any time.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: UK adapters (for running a UK hairdryer or similar)

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, MA (West Groton)

Source: trashnothing.com

A small set of UK adapters, likely bought in the UK to operate a UK hairdryer. The poster is not fully sure of the exact type, but is hoping someone who understands these plugs can use them. Photos are available in the listing to help you confirm if they’re what you need.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Audio splitter for wired earbuds with a jack

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, MA (West Groton)

Source: trashnothing.com

This audio splitter lets you share sound with up to two other people using wired earbuds. The single jack end plugs into your audio source (like a tablet, phone, or e-reader with a headphone jack). The owner used it on an airplane to share audio from a Kindle with their husband. Great for travel, kids, or watching together without extra noise.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Groton, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items often go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.