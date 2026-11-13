Groton’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with both local clinics and travel contracts coming through. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local or hit the road.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Groton, MA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Up to $2,565 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts; exact breakdown depends on experience and stipends)

Travel RRT role caring for pediatric patients on nights, with a 13-week assignment and potential crisis-rate pay. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, licensing reimbursement, and nationwide recruiter support.

Employer: Veterinary Health Care of Groton

Location: Groton, MA 01450

Type: Full-time or Part-time, In-person

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour, based on experience

Small animal clinic with no weekends, no holidays, no overnights and a focus on quality care over volume. Looking for an experienced vet tech (1+ year) who wants a tight-knit team, flexible schedule, PTO, CE support, and staff discounts.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Groton, MA

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Up to $2,640 per week (based on 12-hr shifts; stipends vary)

PICU-focused Peds-RRT travel role with weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and referral bonuses. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years acute care experience plus NBRC-RRT, BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—travel and clinic roles in Groton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.