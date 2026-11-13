Groton neighbors are sharing some great kitchen freebies right now. If you like to cook or want to try new recipes, these free items are worth a look.

Item: Traditional 4-quart stovetop pressure cooker

Condition: Works great; includes rubber gasket, trivet, and instruction booklet with recipes (staples on the booklet cover have failed)

Material: Heavy-gauge aluminum

Best for: Singles, couples, or smaller side dishes; great for fast, high-pressure cooking, just in time for Thanksgiving

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (West Groton area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Check out the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/q7Nk34V

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Item: “At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen” by Amy Chaplin

Condition: Excellent condition; described as a beautiful cookbook

Type: Whole food cooking, great if you’re looking to eat healthier or try new plant-forward recipes

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rTw9Xh2

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Item: Four Jacques Pépin cookbooks

Condition: All in excellent condition

Type: Classic cookbooks from a well-known chef, great if you want to build up your cooking skills or cookbook shelf

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/GBWuhLy

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Item: “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child

Condition: Excellent condition

Type: Classic French cooking reference, perfect if you want to learn traditional techniques or try famous recipes at home

Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)

Source: trashnothing.com

See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Z5pVyaj

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Groton can get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.