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🎁 Free Cooking Finds in Groton — Kitchen Deals to Grab Now
Groton neighbors are sharing some great kitchen freebies right now. If you like to cook or want to try new recipes, these free items are worth a look.
Pressure Cooker (West Groton)
Item: Traditional 4-quart stovetop pressure cooker
Condition: Works great; includes rubber gasket, trivet, and instruction booklet with recipes (staples on the booklet cover have failed)
Material: Heavy-gauge aluminum
Best for: Singles, couples, or smaller side dishes; great for fast, high-pressure cooking, just in time for Thanksgiving
Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts (West Groton area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Check out the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/q7Nk34V
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Cookbook – At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen (Groton MA)
Item: “At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen” by Amy Chaplin
Condition: Excellent condition; described as a beautiful cookbook
Type: Whole food cooking, great if you’re looking to eat healthier or try new plant-forward recipes
Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts
Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rTw9Xh2
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Set of Four Jacques Pépin Cookbooks (Groton MA)
Item: Four Jacques Pépin cookbooks
Condition: All in excellent condition
Type: Classic cookbooks from a well-known chef, great if you want to build up your cooking skills or cookbook shelf
Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts
Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/GBWuhLy
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Julia Child Cookbook – Mastering the Art of French Cooking (Groton MA)
Item: “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child
Condition: Excellent condition
Type: Classic French cooking reference, perfect if you want to learn traditional techniques or try famous recipes at home
Location: Groton, Middlesex County, Massachusetts
Pickup timing: Any time / Any day (per poster)
Source: trashnothing.com
See photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Z5pVyaj
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Groton can get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.