🏥 Groton, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring in Groton, MA is steady, with options for both hands-on clinical work and more independent setups. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Groton, MA

Salary: $2,949 per week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, Travel, Nights (12-hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Start Date: 01/25/2027

Duration: 13 weeks

This is a travel CT Technologist role with steady night shifts and guaranteed hours. Good fit if you like short-term assignments, weekly pay, and full medical/vision/dental benefits while you explore a new area.

Employer: Wink Beauty and Hair Studio, LLC

Location: Groton, MA

Pay: From $20.00/hour (room rental is $800/month , first week free)

(room rental is , first week free) Type: Independent / Other

This is a treatment room rental for esthetician or similar services, already furnished with two beds and a sink. Great if you want flexible hours and to grow your own client base inside an existing beauty studio.

Employer: Seven Hills Foundation – Seven Hills Pediatric Center

Location: Groton, MA

Pay: $44.19/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9am–5pm, on-call support for 5 LPNs)

This RN role works with youth ages 12–18 who have complex medical and behavioral needs. Comes with strong benefits (health insurance, retirement match, student loan help, generous PTO) and a leadership focus supervising LPNs and coordinating care.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Groton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.