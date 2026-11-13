Groton’s making things happen right now—cast parts, cars, and more. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of your shift, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Groton, CT

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 3rd shift)

(Monday–Friday, 3rd shift) Pay/Perks: 10% shift differential, quarterly incentive bonus, overtime opportunities

Run lathes, drills, saws, and grinders to finish casting parts to tight tolerances. Good fit if you have 3+ years machining experience, can read blueprints, and like steady, detailed work with extra pay for nights.

Employer: Doncasters

Location: Groton, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Benefits: PTO, competitive 401(k), competitive medical insurance

Inspect high-precision aerospace and turbine castings using radiographic (X-ray) methods. Ideal if you’re NAS 410 RT or DR Level II certified, have 1–3 years in manufacturing, and want steady growth in a quality-focused, high-tech environment.

Employer: Antonino Auto Group

Location: Groton, CT

Type: Full-time, on-site

Coordinate repair schedules, parts, and workflow so vehicles move smoothly through the body shop. Great if you’ve done production planning/scheduling, know Excel and basic production or supply chain systems, and like keeping people and projects organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.