🛒 Groton, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Groton’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like staying active and helping customers. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Goodwill of Southern New England

Goodwill of Southern New England Location: Groton, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$22.70/hour (starting at $16.94/hour )

(starting at ) Perks: Paid sick time (up to 40 hrs/yr), 403(b) retirement plan, employee assistance program, 30% store discount at certain locations, tuition discounts, gym reimbursement, referral bonuses.

This role is very active: moving donations, stocking shelves, helping customers with drop‑offs and purchases, and keeping the store safe and clean. Expect weekend/holiday shifts and plenty of variety, with cross‑training in other store roles.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Groton, CT

Type: Full-time

This is a front‑of‑house role helping customers with orders and creating a friendly, upbeat vibe in the store. Good fit if you like fast‑paced work, talking with people, and being part of a small, energetic team.

Employer: Comcast Xfinity

Location: Groton, CT

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: $18.00/hour

Total Target Compensation: $26.38/hour (base + targeted commission; uncapped commission potential)

(base + targeted commission; uncapped commission potential) Benefits: Day-one medical, dental, vision, Xfinity service discounts (in service areas), paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement up to $8,000 (FT), PTO, 401(k) with up to 6% match, and more.

You’ll help customers with phone, internet, and TV services, explain bills, and hit sales goals in a tech‑focused store. Good for someone who likes gadgets, enjoys sales, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Grand Wine & Spirits

Location: Groton, CT

Type: In‑person (schedule not listed as full/part‑time)

In‑person (schedule not listed as full/part‑time) Pay: From $17.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, employee discount, paid time off.

You’ll stock and organize beer, wine, and liquor, unload deliveries, keep displays neat, and help customers find what they need. This is a physical job with lifting cases and standing, ideal if you like staying busy and don’t mind nights and weekends.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local spots don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.