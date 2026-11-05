Brunch with Santa registration opens Nov. 9

Registration for Brunch with Santa opens on 2026-11-09 at 8:00 AM, with a cost of $20 per person; both parents and children must register, and children under age 2 are free but require an email to craigc@grossepointepark.org for seating. Residents can register online or in person at the Lavins Activity Center to enjoy a buffet brunch, visit with Santa, holiday story, crafts, and trackless train rides, but space is limited. Register online: https://secure.rec1.com/MI/grosse-pointe-park-mi/catalog

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Grosse Pointe Park