Healthcare hiring is steady in Grosse Pointe, Michigan right now, with options in clinics, hospitals, and vet care. If you want hands-on patient (or pet!) care close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harvey Animal Hospital

Harvey Animal Hospital Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Privately owned, low-stress, two-doctor animal hospital that also sees exotics. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, uniform allowance, and employee discount.

Employer: Harvey Animal Hospital

Harvey Animal Hospital Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on vet tech role in a warm, “fear free” clinic that will cover training and certification for the right candidate. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, retirement plan, and employee discount.

Employer: Ferrara Dermatology Clinic, PC

Location: Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Busy derm clinic role mixing clinical work and admin: assist with exams and procedures, meds, prior auths, and EHR. Requires Certified Medical Assistant and 1+ year medical assisting, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Corewell Health – Grosse Pointe Hospital

Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Type: Full-time, evenings (1 p.m.–9:30 p.m.), 40 hrs/week

Full-time, evenings (1 p.m.–9:30 p.m.), Salary: Not listed

Support a 10-room OR in a Magnet-designated, U.S. News–recognized hospital. You’ll turn over OR rooms, restock, run items to Lab/Blood Bank, and help keep surgeries moving; full Corewell benefits and rotating weekends.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.