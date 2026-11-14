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🏥 Grosse Pointe Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in Grosse Pointe, Michigan right now, with options in clinics, hospitals, and vet care. If you want hands-on patient (or pet!) care close to home, these are worth a look.
Experienced Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Harvey Animal Hospital
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Privately owned, low-stress, two-doctor animal hospital that also sees exotics. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, uniform allowance, and employee discount.
Licensed Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Harvey Animal Hospital
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on vet tech role in a warm, “fear free” clinic that will cover training and certification for the right candidate. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, retirement plan, and employee discount.
Dermatology Medical Assistant (experience required)
- Employer: Ferrara Dermatology Clinic, PC
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Busy derm clinic role mixing clinical work and admin: assist with exams and procedures, meds, prior auths, and EHR. Requires Certified Medical Assistant and 1+ year medical assisting, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Operating Room Attendant
- Employer: Corewell Health – Grosse Pointe Hospital
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Type: Full-time, evenings (1 p.m.–9:30 p.m.), 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Support a 10-room OR in a Magnet-designated, U.S. News–recognized hospital. You’ll turn over OR rooms, restock, run items to Lab/Blood Bank, and help keep surgeries moving; full Corewell benefits and rotating weekends.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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