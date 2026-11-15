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Middle Managers Are Bearing the Brunt of AI at Work. Companies Need Them More Than Ever.
By Jordi Lippe-McGraw,5 days ago
Middle managers are feeling the effects of artificial intelligence at work more acutely than the employees they supervise, according to new research from coaching and leadership development firm SparkEffect. That presents a problem for companies introducing the technology: the people struggling with the transition are also the ones employees rely on when things go wrong. SparkEffect’s annual trust study, conducted for the second consecutive year with Dr. Aaron Delgaty, surveyed 600 employees, managers and executives about their experiences with workplace disruption. Eighty-five percent reported at least one significant disruption over the previous 24 months, up from 71% in the firm’s previous study. The most frequently cited source of the disruption respondents considered most consequential? AI. “The reality now is that disruption is just how business is done,” Kim Bohr, SparkEffect’s president and CEO, told Grit Daily. The findings, published in Trust in Turbulence: The 2026 State of Organizational Trust , suggest that introducing AI is not necessarily damaging employees’ relationships with their employers. The bigger concern is what happens when companies leave people to figure out the consequences on their own.
Managers have twice the workThirty-five percent of respondents said the introduction of AI tools had disrupted their work, while 31% cited the ongoing demands of using the technology. Overall, 48% experienced some form of AI-related disruption, compared with 37% in the previous study. The figures were particularly striking among managers. Twenty percent identified the introduction of AI as their most impactful disruption, compared with 11% of employees. The ongoing use of AI was cited by 13% of managers and 6% of employees. “Managers absorb AI twice,” Bohr said. “They have to learn and adopt it in their own work while also helping their teams understand what it means, often before the organization has answered questions about roles, expectations or jobs.” That last point matters. Managers are frequently expected to explain decisions they had little involvement in making, including decisions that could ultimately affect their own positions. The study found that new technology, on its own, was not particularly damaging to trust. Among respondents affected by its introduction, 58% reported increased trust in their organization afterward. Only 15% reported a decline. Job security was another matter. Changes affecting job security reduced trust for 31% of those who experienced them, the highest proportion of any disruption examined. Changes to roles and responsibilities reduced trust for 21%. “Trust breaks when AI becomes a question about someone’s job,” Bohr said. Employees’ involvement in technology decisions also appears to make a difference. Bohr noted that one of the elements SparkEffect measures is whether employees have input when new technology is introduced. Respondents were nearly three times as likely to describe a technology rollout as poorly handled as they were to say the same about support from their direct manager.
The most effective support is reaching surprisingly few peopleOf all the interventions examined in the study, support from a direct manager produced the strongest results. Eighty-four percent of respondents who received it said it was handled well or very well, and 79% reported increased trust. Just 4% said their trust declined. Yet only 32% of respondents received support from their manager during a disruption. Other forms of assistance were even less common. Thirty-one percent had an opportunity to ask questions, 28% received clear communication, and 23% were given access to resources. The gap between the effectiveness of manager support and its availability raises a question for employers. If managers are so important to employees’ ability to navigate change, what is preventing more of them from providing that support? Part of the answer may lie in the competing demands placed on managers themselves. Employees surveyed by SparkEffect wanted honest communication, someone willing to listen, reassurance about the future, training, time to learn new systems, and help managing their workload. Some wanted their manager to advocate for them within the organization. Several of those requests require more than a good relationship between a manager and an employee. A manager cannot offer additional training without resources or reduce someone’s workload without the authority to do so. Nor can they provide much reassurance about job security when senior leadership has yet to make its own decisions. “The people organizations depend on to steady everyone else are increasingly being shaken themselves,” Bohr said. There is also a risk to the relationship when things go badly. According to the study, trust in the direct manager declines the most when a disruption is poorly handled. Nine of the ten types of disruption SparkEffect examined involved organizational decisions, including technology adoption, restructuring, layoffs, leadership changes, and mergers or acquisitions. As Bohr noted, “these might be routine choices for the company, but they are not experienced as routine for the person they impact.”
When disruption leaves employees more trustingOne of the study’s more interesting findings was that employees who experienced disruption did not necessarily end up with lower trust than those whose working lives remained relatively stable. SparkEffect measures organizational trust on a 100-point scale, its Trust Score™, which considers employees’ relationships with their organization, manager, team, and workplace culture. The measure incorporates factors such as openness, reliability, and whether employees believe others are looking out for their interests. Respondents whose disruption went unaddressed recorded an average score of 68.3. Those who experienced no disruption averaged 82.4. The highest score, 86.9, belonged to respondents whose organization had responded well to a disruption. “This should be good news given the amount of disruption a company is actively putting into motion; if handled well, they can leverage this change to their advantage,” Bohr said. A second measure, which SparkEffect calls Trust Elasticity™, examines how well trust holds up under pressure and recovers afterward. Organizations that responded well to disruption scored 42.85, compared with 39.75 among those where no disruption occurred. Organizations that left disruption unaddressed scored 33.64. The researchers also found that better support was associated with more consistent outcomes and fewer particularly negative experiences. The improvements eventually leveled off, suggesting that employers may gain more by extending adequate support to more employees than by making existing programs increasingly elaborate. There are limits to what these comparisons can establish. Organizations that respond well to disruption may already have stronger management practices and higher levels of trust than those that do not. The findings nevertheless suggest that disruption and declining trust do not have to go hand in hand. The business implications extend beyond employees’ experiences of change. High-trust organizations in the study recorded revenue scores 35% higher than low-trust organizations, retention scores 47% higher, and customer and industry reputation scores 46% higher. Those figures refer to the study’s performance measures, not that higher trust directly produces an equivalent increase in actual revenue or retention. The relationship could work in both directions: successful companies may also be better positioned to invest in their employees. Bohr argues that trust helps determine how much organizational change ultimately costs a business. “When people trust leadership, they give the benefit of the doubt, adapt faster, raise concerns and stay engaged,” she said. “Without it, every change costs more in resistance, turnover and lost momentum.”
What companies can do for their managers?For employers introducing AI, Bohr’s recommendations begin with giving managers better information about the decisions being made above them. “Give managers enough information to explain what is changing, what isn’t, and what is still uncertain,” she said. “They can’t provide clarity the organization hasn’t given them.” Managers also need something tangible to offer employees. That could mean additional time to learn a new system, flexibility around deadlines, temporary workload adjustments, or access to training. Companies should establish clear procedures for handling questions that fall outside a manager’s authority, particularly those involving staffing, compensation, and job security. “Clear escalation paths keep managers from having to invent answers or absorb the fallout alone,” Bohr said. Although 86% of respondents received at least one form of support following a disruption, most received only one or two. SparkEffect found that combining manager support with even one additional form of assistance improved recovery. For companies investing heavily in AI, that may be a relatively modest place to start. Managers are already being asked to oversee the adoption of unfamiliar technology while maintaining their teams’ performance. Giving them the resources to do both could matter as much as the technology itself.
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