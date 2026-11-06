Lynne Mazin Brings Wall Street Discipline to Manhattan Luxury Real Estate

Lynne Mazin, the CEO of the Après Global Team at Compass, leads a luxury real estate advisory practice in New York City. She works with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, and international clients who are buying, selling, or holding luxury homes in New York City and the Hamptons. Her work covers condominiums, cooperatives, penthouses, new developments, and complex transactions where significant money is at stake.

Lynne did not start her career in real estate. She spent years on Wall Street advising sophisticated global investors in the bond markets, and she holds both a JD and an MBA. She has now spent more than a decade in New York City’s luxury market, and that earlier background still shapes how she works. She looks at a home as a place to live, but she also sees it as an important part of a client’s long-term wealth.

Her clients tend to be people who rely on expert advice in other parts of their lives. Many have teams managing their portfolios, businesses, and estate planning. What they want from Lynne is the same kind of honest, informed guidance when it comes to where they live and how they invest in property.

From Bond Markets to Manhattan Penthouses

Lynne’s path into real estate gives her a different starting point than many in her field. On Wall Street, her job was to help investors think clearly about risk and value. She brought that habit with her.

“I don’t simply ask whether a property is desirable or appropriately priced,” she explained. “I examine its underlying value, competitive positioning, market dynamics, liquidity considerations, and long-term financial implications.”

She also considers how a purchase or sale fits into a client’s wider investment strategy, how they allocate capital, and what they hope to pass on to the next generation. For Lynne, a decision about a home is rarely separate from the rest of a client’s financial life.

Advice Before the Transaction

Through Après Global, Lynne has built a private residential advisory model around five principles: intelligence, positioning, opportunity, negotiation, and execution. Much of the work happens early, often before a client has decided to do anything at all.

“We advise clients long before they decide to transact, helping them determine not only how to buy or sell, but whether, when, and under what circumstances a transaction makes strategic sense,” she said.

Her team often works alongside attorneys, financial advisors, family offices, and other specialists. The goal is to make sure each real estate decision is weighed against the client’s broader financial and personal priorities rather than made in isolation.

Understanding a Complicated Market

Lynne is direct about how difficult Manhattan can be, even for experienced buyers. Two homes in the same building can differ sharply in value, in how easily they can be sold later, and in their long-term potential. Cooperative board requirements, ownership structures, regulations, financing conditions, and private market dynamics all add layers of risk.

“For high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, the challenge is rarely simply finding a beautiful home,” she said. “It is determining whether a particular asset represents the right opportunity, understanding what constitutes fair value, negotiating favorable terms, and executing a transaction without unnecessary financial exposure or disruption.”

Her role is to spot problems early, find value that is not obvious at first, and keep every step discreet and confidential.

Results at Some of the City’s Best-Known Addresses

Lynne’s transaction experience includes Central Park Tower, One High Line, 520 Fifth Avenue, and the landmark Clock Tower Penthouse at 108 Leonard Street. One acquisition in 2026 shows how she works. She represented a buyer in a complex developer transaction for a property first offered at $19.25 million. After extensive negotiations, her client bought it for $15.5 million and received additional concessions.

She does not measure success by the size of a deal alone. “In the luxury market, the ability to understand the motivations of counterparties, recognize leverage, navigate obstacles, and deliver an exceptional outcome is what distinguishes a true advisor,” she said.

Growing With Care

Après Global is now expanding its work with international buyers, including clients making cross-border real estate investments and capital allocation decisions. It follows Lynne’s belief that luxury homes deserve the same careful analysis investors give to equities, bonds, and other major asset classes. Outside of work, she supports The Robin Hood Foundation and St. Jude’s. She is also actively working on the launch of Après Media, a new attention media company focused on amplifying entrepreneurs through creative content across industries.

For Lynne, the most meaningful part of the job is the trust clients place in her when large sums and personal consequences are involved.

“Ultimately, our clients are not simply seeking a successful closing,” she said. “They want confidence that their capital has been deployed intelligently, their interests have been protected, and their decisions align with their long-term financial and personal goals.”

That trust, and her ability to turn it into real results, remains the foundation on which Après Global continues to grow.

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