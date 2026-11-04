The Truth About AI in Business: How GLDN PR Helps Clients Stay at the Top of Their Industry

Most of the talk about AI in business is about productivity. Faster drafts. Cheaper research. Smaller teams.

That part is real. But according to JJ Carter, founder and CEO of GLDN PR, it’s not where most executives are most exposed.

The bigger shift is quieter. AI is now part of how people decide who to trust.

Investors, buyers and candidates ask ChatGPT, Perplexity or Google’s AI features about a company before they ever visit its website. They get a short, confident summary. Many never click further.

“Your first impression used to be a page of links,” says JJ Carter. “Now it’s a paragraph a machine wrote about you. Most executives have never read it.”

Here is what JJ Carter and co-founder David Dzierzega, GLDN PR’s head of client success, have learned about how that paragraph gets written, and how to shape it.

Truth One: AI Repeats What the Internet Already Agrees On

AI tools don’t invent your reputation. They summarize what’s already published, and they lean toward what several credible sources say at once.

If your record is thin, the answer is thin. If your profiles contradict each other, the answer is vague or wrong. If someone else wrote most of your story, the AI tells their version.

Truth Two: Inconsistency Costs You Trust

People forgive small inconsistencies. Machines get confused by them.

A different title on LinkedIn than on your website. Three founding years across three business directories. An old headcount in an old press release. Each one gives an AI tool a reason to hedge, or to pick the wrong version.

GLDN PR’s first step with any executive is a cleanup: one name, one title, one company description, and one set of facts, everywhere.

“It’s the least glamorous work we do,” says JJ Carter. “It’s also some of the most important.”

Truth Three: Third-Party Sources Carry the Most Weight

What you say about yourself is a claim. What a respected outlet, a conference, or an industry publication says about you is evidence.

Search engines have treated it that way for years. AI answers tend to follow the same pattern.

That’s why earned media matters more in an AI world, not less.

Truth Four: AI Made Content Cheap and Credibility Scarce

Anyone can now publish a hundred articles a week. Buyers know it.

The flood makes generic content worth less and real expertise worth more. A recorded interview. A clear point of view. A specific lesson from real experience. Those are hard to fake, and they stand out.

“AI didn’t kill credibility,” says JJ Carter. “It made it the only thing that separates you.”

The 20-Minute AI Audit

GLDN PR recommends every executive run this once a quarter.

Ask two or three AI tools: “Who is [your name]?” and “What does [your company] do?” Ask the buyer’s question: “Is [your company] a good choice for [what you sell]?” Ask the comparison: “Who are the leading firms in [your category]?” Note whether you appear. Write down every fact that’s wrong, outdated, or missing. Trace each error to its source. It’s usually a stale profile or an old article.

“People are always surprised by step three,” says David Dzierzega. “They assume they’ll show up. Often a competitor shows up instead.”

Using AI Without Sounding Like AI

The same tools that shape your reputation can help build it, if they’re used with care.

GLDN PR uses AI to speed up research, turn one long interview into many pieces of content,t and keep messaging consistent across channels. What it doesn’t let AI do is supply the ideas.

“Use AI for volume. Never for the point of view,” says JJ Carter. “The moment your content sounds like everyone else’s, you’ve given the market a reason to ignore it.”

Staying on Top

In most industries, AI tools will settle on a handful of names they mention first. The people and firms that earn that spot early will be hard to move.

The work isn’t mysterious. A consistent record. Real third-party proof. A clear point of view, repeated everywhere a buyer looks.

The executives who build that now will be the ones the machines recommend later.

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