Janet Lange: Humanizing Real Estate Through Community and Trust

Behind every set of keys is a story: a household growing, a house growing more quiet, a chapter closing so that another can begin. Some moves are chosen, and others arrive unasked, but many require people to leave something familiar behind as they step toward something new. Janet Lange listens for that story. As a Broker with Home & Company Real Estate Corp. in Stratford, Ontario, she has spent 22 years in real estate helping individuals and families navigate some of life’s most meaningful transitions, from Stratford and St. Marys to the surrounding communities of Perth and Huron Counties. She doesn’t just see a property and a price; she considers the people moving through it and the life stage they are entering. Before entering real estate, she spent 16.5 years in high school administration, and when she moved into the business in 2004, she brought those skills together with her love of real estate. She begins by understanding what matters most to the person sitting across from her. She understands that buying or selling a home is rarely just a financial decision, and that behind every transaction stands a person with a story of their own.

A Community Built From Day One

Long before real estate, Janet’s working life belonged to a school that was just beginning. She worked in administration at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford from its inception. It was the first Catholic high school in Stratford and in Huron and Perth Counties. The founding principal, whom she describes as an amazing mentor, hired her first. Six teachers followed, and the first class numbered just 60 students.

Her career in high school administration spanned 16.5 years, and by the time she left St. Michael, the school had over 1,000 students. As a single mom of two boys, Janet found that the pay made it hard to make ends meet, so she took the same role at a Catholic high school in London, Ontario, for significantly more money and a private office overlooking the football field, which she also enjoyed.

In London, she realized, “It wasn’t the job that I loved,” she recalls. “It was the community.” For Janet, that meant the students, families, and staff of St. Michael. Seeking work that would bring the same joy of helping people, she combined the skills from her school years with her love of real estate, and in 2004 she moved into the business.

Trust Earned, Referral by Referral

After 22 years in real estate, Janet is a Broker with Home & Company Real Estate Corp. in Stratford. Her designations include Professional Real Estate Negotiator, Accredited Buyer Representative, and Senior Real Estate Specialist, and she describes the first as “incredibly beneficial” to her clients when presenting and negotiating on their behalf. She also regularly takes workshops, courses, and designations. “I still find myself learning, adapting, and discovering new ways to connect with the people and communities I serve,” she shares.

Her reputation shows in where her business comes from. By her calculation, approximately 98% of her business comes from repeat clients and referrals. In recent years, people have started telling her she has become a name and a brand in Stratford. “There are 150 other agents in this area alone, and when they choose me, I’m humbled and so appreciative,” she observes. “They put their trust in me, and I take that incredibly seriously.”

Community extends to the brokerage around her. Home & Company, a boutique brokerage, began with just four experienced realtors 14 years ago, Janet notes, and “together we have created a collaborative and positive atmosphere from within.” It is also, she adds, a brokerage that “steps up and volunteers at all the charity events, as well as donating time and money to our community.”

The Case for Listening First

Ask Janet what makes her different, and her answer begins with what she is not. “I’ve never felt the need to be the loudest person in the room,” she says. “I’ve always believed that the best relationships are built by listening, being honest, and taking the time to understand people. That’s been true throughout my career in real estate, and it’s something I hope never changes.”

Listening also shapes how she sees the experience. “Over the years, I’ve learned that people may not remember every detail of buying or selling their home, but they remember how they felt throughout the experience,” Janet explains. “Whether they felt heard, whether they were comfortable asking questions, and whether they knew someone was genuinely looking out for them.” In her telling, the details may fade, but the feeling of being heard and understood stays.

That personal touch is central: “When people call Janet Lange, they want Janet Lange,” she says, and she uses AI only lightly, for ad copy that she usually rewrites. She treats her clients the way she protects her own sons, staying calm and composed under stress and in negotiations. “I’m a mama bear,” she reflects. “I feel that same passion for my clients, because they need me. They are dealing with the biggest asset of their lives.”

Meeting Clients at Every Stage

Janet serves Stratford, St. Marys, and the surrounding communities of Perth and Huron Counties. “People come to me at all different stages of life,” she says. “Some are purchasing their very first home, others are looking for more space as their families grow, and some are preparing to leave a home they’ve lived in for decades.” Her work spans life-stage moves such as upsizing, downsizing, and estates, as well as century and character homes, rural properties, and new custom builds.

Her own life informs her planning. “I’ve been through all the life situations that require a move,” she explains. “That helps me line up what my clients are likely going to need in the next five to ten years and beyond.”

Janet also represents Bickell Built Homes, an award-winning custom home builder in St. Marys, 20 minutes from Stratford, and that work has given her a deeper knowledge of the construction process. She describes the relationship as meaningful, both because of her connection with the builder and the many clients they have served together over the years. What she wants for the people she serves, she says, is clear: “I want people to feel confident in the decisions they’ve made and know they had someone in their corner who genuinely cared about the outcome.”

Coming Home to an 1884 Cottage

Janet has made a life-stage move of her own, downsizing to an 1884 Ontario cottage that she calls her dream and retirement home, although she has no plans to retire anytime soon. There is room for her sons to come home, and constant renovations come with the territory. What she wishes for her clients, she reflects, is a particular feeling: “I want my clients to have that feeling – when you walk into your home, and it’s like a warm hug.”

For Janet Lange, real estate has never been just about selling properties. It is about the people inside the walls, the memories those walls have kept, and the next chapter waiting on the other side of a move. Most of all, it is about the relationships she has built and the trust people have placed in her.

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