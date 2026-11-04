Khalidah Arifee: Reshaping Real Estate Through Reinvention and Legacy

Behind every closing are people standing at the edge of something new, hopeful and anxious in equal measure, and hoping to find someone worth trusting. The paperwork is only the visible part of the moment; underneath it, people are weighing what comes next, and they want a guide who will stay steady while they decide. Khalidah Arifee approaches that moment differently. She doesn’t see her work as only the buying and selling of homes. She sees it as helping people through some of the biggest decisions of their lives. She came to real estate after 14 years as a stay-at-home mom raising four children, with no sales background and no experience in the field, and she built her career through relationships, trust, and hard work. Since beginning in 2018, her business has grown to 136 homes sold and more than $115 million in real estate sales, and she coaches and trains newer agents to help them build confidence and grow their careers. What she understands about her clients is that they often feel overwhelmed and want someone they can trust to guide them, and she answers with “honest advice, strong negotiation, creative marketing, and hands-on support from beginning to end.”

Taking a Chance on Herself

For 14 years, Khalidah was a stay-at-home mom, devoting her time to raising her four children and caring for her family. When her youngest turned four, she started thinking about what she wanted to do “for myself and for our future.” It was then that she began looking into getting a real estate license.

She had no sales background and no experience in real estate, but she knew she “loved helping people and connecting with others.” She decided to take a chance on herself and began her real estate career in 2018. What began as a new chapter after years at home with her children has turned into “a career I truly love.”

Asked what inspired her path, Khalidah looks back on two family experiences. “Losing my mother at a young age taught me early that life is short and that you have to make the most of every opportunity,” she recalls. Later, when her husband suffered a heart attack at a young age, it gave her “an even stronger drive to build something meaningful and create security for my family.”

Milestones Beyond the Numbers

Khalidah has been with Property Professionals since the start of her career, and she has watched the company expand from a small brokerage into a team of more than 300 agents. To her, it has become more than a brokerage; it has been “an important part of my professional journey.” Her business has grown to 136 homes sold and more than $115 million in real estate sales, along with what she describes as “a record-breaking $2.1 million sale in Hicksville.”

But ask Khalidah about her biggest achievement, and the figures are only where she begins. “Beyond the numbers,” she says, “becoming a top-producing agent while also coaching and mentoring newer agents is one of the accomplishments I’m most proud of.” For Khalidah, the pride lies in the pairing: the results she has built and the newer agents she is helping to grow.

Fighting for Her Clients

Asked what makes her different, Khalidah points to how she built her career. Because she entered the industry without a sales background, she explains, she built it through “relationships, trust, hard work, and learning every part of the business.” The approach she brings to each transaction is, in her words, “very hands-on and personal.”

She is specific about what that means. “I fight for my clients, negotiate aggressively, market properties creatively, and stay involved from the first conversation all the way through closing,” Khalidah notes. Her goal is to make the process “as smooth and stress-free as possible” while protecting her clients’ best interests and getting them the strongest possible results.

Her advice to clients comes down to three ideas: trust the process and the agent guiding it, be prepared and realistic, and don’t let emotions control the deal. Real estate can be emotional and stressful, she observes, and she advises clients to understand the market, know their numbers, and be ready to make decisions when the right opportunity comes, whether they are buying or selling. “Stay focused on your ultimate goal,” she says. “A strong agent will negotiate, solve problems, and help you make decisions that protect your best interests.” The thread running through it is the same one that runs through her own career: trust.

Success Worth Sharing

Khalidah also believes success should be shared. She coaches and trains newer agents, helping them develop “confidence, negotiation skills, and the mindset needed to succeed.” Confidence is something she knows firsthand: when she first started in real estate, she says, “one of my biggest challenges was my own shyness.” She was hesitant to approach people, promote herself, or even tell others that she was in sales, but over time she “learned to step outside my comfort zone, believe in myself, and become more confident.” That challenge, she adds, ultimately helped shape “the agent and leader I am today.”

She wants to show others, especially women and mothers, “that you can start with no background in sales, build something from the ground up, and become a leader in your industry.” It is a message drawn from her own path, and she describes herself as proud to be part of a company that “values growth, teamwork, and helping others succeed.” She is also continuing to grow her business, to “take on larger and more luxury opportunities,” and to help the next generation of agents build successful careers.

A Legacy Bigger Than Herself

Through the hard times, one source of motivation has stayed constant: her four children. “During the hard times, my four children have always been my biggest motivation,” Khalidah shares. “I wanted them to see that no matter what life puts in your way, you can keep pushing forward, rebuild, and come out stronger.” She is proud of how far she has come, she adds, but even prouder that her children “were able to watch me build something from the ground up.”

Her true purpose, she says, is to build a legacy for her four children. “Everything I’m building today is bigger than me,” she reflects. “I want my children to know that you can start over, change your story, and build something beautiful no matter where you begin.”

For Khalidah Arifee, success has never been just about the homes sold or the money made. It’s about a legacy: the hope that her four children will one day say, “Our mom went through it all, but she never gave up. She kept fighting, kept believing, and always found a way to rise.”

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