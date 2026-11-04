Sharon Kushner: Reframing Real Estate Through Trust and Personal Attention

Behind every front door is a decision that carries more than a price: a family weighing what it hopes for, what it worries about, and where it wants to land next. Buying or selling a home is one of life’s biggest financial decisions, and for many clients, the process feels overwhelming. Sharon Kushner doesn’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to real estate; every client, property, and situation is different. As an Associate Real Estate Broker with eXp Realty and the leader of The Sharon Kushner Team, Sharon has built a career around trust, dedication, strong negotiation skills, and delivering results. With over 18 years of experience in real estate, Sharon specializes in helping buyers and sellers throughout Rockland and Orange Counties, New York, with an approach that is personal, strategic, and focused on each client’s unique needs. The team continues to build its presence, helping clients navigate a competitive and constantly changing real estate market. The goal is for every client to feel informed, supported, and confident, backed by honest guidance, local market expertise, and consistent communication. Sharon’s goal isn’t simply to close transactions; it’s to build lasting relationships and deliver an experience that clients feel confident recommending to others.

Where Trust Meets Results

Sharon is an Associate Real Estate Broker with eXp Realty and the leader of The Sharon Kushner Team. With over 18 years of experience in real estate, Sharon specializes in helping buyers and sellers throughout Rockland and Orange Counties, New York, and has built a career around trust, dedication, strong negotiation skills, and delivering results.

Sharon understands what is at stake. “I understand that buying or selling a home is one of life’s biggest financial decisions, and I take that responsibility seriously,” Sharon explains. The approach itself, Sharon says, is “personal, strategic, and focused on each client’s unique needs.”

Beyond the Numbers

Over the years, The Sharon Kushner Team has successfully helped hundreds of buyers and sellers navigate important real estate decisions. The team’s Zillow profile reflects over 610 total team sales and a five-star rating from more than 192 reviews.

Still, the totals are only part of what Sharon counts as an achievement. “One of my proudest achievements is building a real estate business based on trust, results, and lasting client relationships,” Sharon shares.

“Beyond the numbers, what means the most to me is knowing that clients trust us with some of the biggest decisions of their lives and continue recommending our services to family and friends,” Sharon reflects. What matters most to Sharon, in other words, is the trust clients extend and the recommendations they continue to make.

Customized for Every Client

“What sets me apart is my commitment to combining strong market knowledge, strategic negotiation, and genuine personal attention,” Sharon explains. In Sharon’s account, it is the combination of the three that sets the work apart.

“I focus on understanding my clients’ goals, creating customized strategies, and guiding them through every step,” Sharon notes. It is an approach built around the client rather than around a formula.

Replacing Stress With Confidence

The process can weigh heavily on clients. “Many of my clients feel overwhelmed by the process of buying or selling a home,” Sharon observes. In Sharon’s experience, sellers worry about pricing their property correctly, attracting qualified buyers, and achieving the best possible price, while buyers often struggle with competition, uncertainty, and finding the right home.

“I help eliminate that stress by providing honest guidance, local market expertise, strong negotiation, and consistent communication,” Sharon says. “My goal is for every client to feel informed, supported, and confident,” Sharon adds, “while achieving the best possible outcome for their situation.” Informed, supported, and confident: that is the experience Sharon works toward with every client.

A Dedicated Local Team

The Sharon Kushner Team continues to build its presence throughout Rockland and Orange Counties, helping clients navigate a competitive and constantly changing real estate market. Through eXp Realty, Sharon says, the team combines “the resources of a major brokerage with the personalized service of a dedicated local team.” The team’s continued sales activity, strong client relationships, and commitment to exceptional service, Sharon adds, reflect “our focus on helping more families achieve their real estate goals.”

Sharon sums up the outlook in a single line. “I believe real estate is about more than properties; it’s about people, relationships, and helping families move confidently into their next chapter.”

For Sharon Kushner, a home is never just the property at the center of a deal. It’s a family’s next chapter, and Sharon’s work, built on trust, dedication, and lasting relationships, is about helping that family move into it with confidence.

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