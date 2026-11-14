Looking for a dog in Griswold, CT? These adoptable pups are waiting at All Paws on Deck for someone to love. Take a look and see if one of them might be your new best friend.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Kayla is a chocolate Lab mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’re looking for a young dog to train and bond with from the start, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Available for pre-approval for Nov 7th. Mikel is an Australian Shepherd mix puppy with classic herding-breed potential: smart, energetic, and likely to enjoy staying busy and learning new things. He’ll need a family ready for training, play, and plenty of activity.

👉 Meet Mikel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Nelson is a black Lab mix puppy looking for a forever home where he can learn all the basics and grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Nelson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Kyra is a sweet black Lab mix puppy who would love a family to call her own and plenty of time for play and training.

👉 Meet Kyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Nicky is another adorable Lab mix baby, ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Nicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Nikko is a black Lab mix puppy who’s hoping for a family that will give him love, structure, and lots of time together.

👉 Meet Nikko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Smokey is a small Shih Tzu mix adult dog, a nice option if you’re not looking for puppy energy but still want a loving companion.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Olive is a white Lab mix puppy who’s ready to start life with a new family and learn all about the world.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Hershey is a chocolate-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy, looking for a committed home to guide him through training and socialization.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: All Paws on Deck

Phone: (860) 245-8216

Mowgli is a young Husky mix with a striking brindle coat. As a Husky mix, he may enjoy activity and adventure with an active person or family.

👉 Meet Mowgli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call All Paws on Deck at (860) 245-8216 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.