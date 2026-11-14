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🐶 Playful Puppies & Sweet Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Griswold
Looking for a dog in Griswold, CT? These adoptable pups are waiting at All Paws on Deck for someone to love. Take a look and see if one of them might be your new best friend.
Kayla
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Kayla is a chocolate Lab mix puppy who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. If you’re looking for a young dog to train and bond with from the start, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mikel
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Available for pre-approval for Nov 7th. Mikel is an Australian Shepherd mix puppy with classic herding-breed potential: smart, energetic, and likely to enjoy staying busy and learning new things. He’ll need a family ready for training, play, and plenty of activity.
👉 Meet Mikel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nelson
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Nelson is a black Lab mix puppy looking for a forever home where he can learn all the basics and grow into a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Nelson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyra
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Kyra is a sweet black Lab mix puppy who would love a family to call her own and plenty of time for play and training.
👉 Meet Kyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nicky
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Nicky is another adorable Lab mix baby, ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood and beyond.
👉 Meet Nicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nikko
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Nikko is a black Lab mix puppy who’s hoping for a family that will give him love, structure, and lots of time together.
👉 Meet Nikko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Smokey is a small Shih Tzu mix adult dog, a nice option if you’re not looking for puppy energy but still want a loving companion.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olive
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Olive is a white Lab mix puppy who’s ready to start life with a new family and learn all about the world.
👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hershey
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Hershey is a chocolate-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy, looking for a committed home to guide him through training and socialization.
👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mowgli
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: All Paws on Deck
- Phone: (860) 245-8216
Mowgli is a young Husky mix with a striking brindle coat. As a Husky mix, he may enjoy activity and adventure with an active person or family.
👉 Meet Mowgli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call All Paws on Deck at (860) 245-8216 or click through to their listings to learn more and submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.