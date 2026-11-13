undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indigenous leaders at COP31 say it’s past time to turn promises into action
9 days ago
The annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change gathering drew historic levels of Indigenous attendance in Belém, Brazil last year, leading some to dub it “the Indigenous COP.” But the event was marked by frustration and protest, with many Indigenous leaders calling it little more than a continuation of a longstanding pattern of exclusion from international negotiations.