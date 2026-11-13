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The affordability election delivered billions for public transit
4 days ago
In an election dominated by concerns about affordability, voters across the country overwhelmingly agreed to raise taxes to preserve or expand public transit. Out of 27 ballot measures supporting transit, 22 passed on November 3, representing $27.4 billion in funding to rescue faltering systems and expand or build new ones. Some of the biggest wins of the night included voters in the San Francisco Bay Area staving off enormous cuts to Bay Area Rapid Transit and other regional systems, Coloradans backing new regional rail, and residents of Seattle and nearby Pierce County favoring expanded bus service.
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