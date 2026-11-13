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The cozy radicalism of repair cafés
8 days ago
On an unusually cool and rainy Saturday morning in Decatur, Georgia, dozens of people filed into a warehouse at the back of a church parking lot, their arms full of what a less hopeful group might call junk. Some carried broken lamps, glitching electronics, or cracked furniture. Others walked in with tool boxes, multimeters for testing electric currents, and cans of WD-40. Beneath extension cords dangling from the rafters, they sorted themselves into smaller groups: the volunteer electricians, tailors, luthiers, carpenters, and at least one cutler (knife sharpener), commandeering nearby worktables and passersby as needed.