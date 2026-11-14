📅 Winter Farmers Market during Jingle Bell Holiday

Check out the Grinnell Winter Farmers Market at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Avenue (use Park St entrance), Grinnell, IA 50112.

Dates & times:

Friday, November 20, 2026, 5–8 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2026, 9:30 AM–Noon

This market is held in conjunction with Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday event and is the first of two winter markets.

The second Winter Farmers Market will be on December 4 & 5 at 1033 Broad Street (different location), so you can plan ahead if you can’t make the first one or want to go again.