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Grinnell
📅 Winter Farmers Market during Jingle Bell Holiday
12 days ago
📅 Winter Farmers Market during Jingle Bell Holiday
Check out the Grinnell Winter Farmers Market at Grinnell United Methodist Church, 916 5th Avenue (use Park St entrance), Grinnell, IA 50112.
Dates & times:
- Friday, November 20, 2026, 5–8 PM
- Saturday, November 21, 2026, 9:30 AM–Noon
This market is held in conjunction with Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday event and is the first of two winter markets.
The second Winter Farmers Market will be on December 4 & 5 at 1033 Broad Street (different location), so you can plan ahead if you can’t make the first one or want to go again.
More Info: Calendar • Winter Farmers Market
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