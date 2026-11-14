Grinnell’s Walmart Supercenter is hiring across the store right now. Good mix of entry-level and lead roles, with solid benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #647

Walmart Supercenter #647 Location: Grinnell, IA (415 Industrial Ave)

(415 Industrial Ave) Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Why it’s worth a look: You’re the first and last impression for shoppers—gathering carts, keeping them clean, and working outside in all seasons. Comes with Walmart health, financial, PTO, and education benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #647

Walmart Supercenter #647 Location: Grinnell, IA

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Why it’s worth a look: Classic front-end role running registers, greeting customers, and handling payments. Good fit if you like staying busy and talking with people, with access to full Walmart benefits and paid education.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #647

Walmart Supercenter #647 Location: Grinnell, IA

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Why it’s worth a look: Work in the clothing area, helping keep fashion displays stocked and tidy while assisting shoppers. Part-time hours with access to Walmart’s discounts and education perks.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #647

Walmart Supercenter #647 Location: Grinnell, IA

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the front-end team, handle returns and financial transactions, and keep customer service running smoothly. Higher pay range plus the full Walmart benefits package and paid education options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.