💰 Free yard waste dropoff in Grimes

You can get rid of your yard waste for free at the Public Works building, 1700 SE Destination Dr.

Dropoff dates: Saturday, November 14 through Sunday, November 22

Hours:

Saturdays & Sundays: 8 am – 4 pm

8 am – 4 pm Monday–Friday: 7 am – 3 pm

Just load up your yard waste and bring it during the hours above. This is a good time to clear out leaves, branches, and other yard debris without paying extra.