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Grimes
💰 Free yard waste dropoff Nov 14–22 in Grimes
13 days ago
💰 Free yard waste dropoff in Grimes
You can get rid of your yard waste for free at the Public Works building, 1700 SE Destination Dr.
Dropoff dates: Saturday, November 14 through Sunday, November 22
Hours:
- Saturdays & Sundays: 8 am – 4 pm
- Monday–Friday: 7 am – 3 pm
Just load up your yard waste and bring it during the hours above. This is a good time to clear out leaves, branches, and other yard debris without paying extra.
More Info: Yard Waste Dropoff Begins November 14 • Grimes, IA
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