Grimes is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you’ve got your CDL and want solid pay plus benefits, these local routes are worth a look.

Employer: US Foods

US Foods Location: Grimes, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.87–$32.82 per hour + $5,000 retention bonus

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 5 PM start

Drive tractor trailers between dispatch sites hauling food products (meat, produce, frozen, dry goods). Benefits start day one, with overtime potential and a strong safety focus. Requires CDL A, doubles endorsement, at least 6 months commercial driving, and comfort with overnight work and multi‑temperature environments.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Grimes, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.76–$37.16 per hour (starting around $30/hr with experience)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7 AM–3:30 PM, home daily, no nights or weekends

Local daytime deliveries using a pallet jack and dolly, plus helping in the warehouse as needed. This role offers a safe driver incentive, hourly bonus potential, strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and room to grow. Requires CDL A with airbrake endorsement, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and passing DOT and background checks.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, double‑check the details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.