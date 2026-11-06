🚧 Grimes road projects and City Hall construction update

🚧 Road work and City Hall construction updates in Grimes

Here’s what’s happening with a few city projects this week in Grimes:

S James St & SE 19th St : Rock base is down on the west side of the intersection. Traffic signals will be installed soon.

E 1st St & NE Gateway Dr : Crews are updating pavement markings on NE Gateway . The entrance to Medicap has been repaved after a car drove through wet pavement.

City Hall construction : Inside the new City Hall, drywall installation has started .

NE Destination Dr extension: Crews are finishing final items on the north leg, and it will open soon.

If you drive in these areas, plan for workers and possible minor delays, and follow any cones, signs, or flaggers you see.