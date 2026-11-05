🚌 Griffith, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Griffith has some solid driving and lot jobs right now, from entry-level roles to high-paying CDL work. If you like being on the move and working around cars and trucks, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Griffith, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits for part-time)

Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL needed), help customers with basic automotive questions, and support the store team. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a valid driver’s license, can lift merchandise, and want flexible hours with room to grow in a big, stable company.

Employer: Bulkmatic

Location: Griffith, IN (NW Indiana/Chicago area)

(NW Indiana/Chicago area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000 per year, top drivers $120K+, plus $5,000 bonus in Chicago area

Operate Class A trucks with pneumatic equipment, hauling dry bulk while doing a mix of local and regional runs (drivers average 1 night out every other week, with hotel stays covered). You’ll drive, load/unload, and work directly with customers, with full benefits, safety incentives, and training provided—no prior pneumatic experience needed.

Employer: Lake Motor Group SD Inc

Location: Griffith, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $20.00 per hour

Keep a used car lot running smoothly by moving and organizing vehicles, doing quick washes, and helping with test drives during regular dealership hours (Mon–Fri 9:30–6, Sat 9:30–3). Great for someone with a clean license who enjoys working with different cars and staying active all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation jobs in Griffith tend to fill fast, and experience in one role often opens doors to better ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.