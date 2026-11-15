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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Griffin
Griffin has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these adoptable dogs at Spalding County Animal Care & Control would love to meet you.
Emma CNT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Emma CNT is a young brown beauty just starting out in life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a medium mixed-breed puppy, she’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Emma CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tulip CNT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Tulip CNT is a black mixed-breed puppy with her whole future ahead of her. She’s the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Tulip CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bluey CNT
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Gray or Silver
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Bluey CNT is an adult Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking black and silver coat. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates his working-dog background and energy.
👉 Meet Bluey CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brutus Cnt
- Breed: Rottweiler
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Brutus Cnt is a handsome adult Rottweiler mix with classic black and tan markings. He’s looking for a committed adopter who can give him structure, care, and a comfortable place to call home.
👉 Meet Brutus Cnt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Griffin, GA, please consider visiting Spalding County Animal Care & Control or calling (770) 467-4772 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.