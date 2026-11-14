Griffin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level assembly to higher-skill technician roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and install parts for truck bodies using tools like drills, saws, rivet guns, and more. No prior experience required — Wabash trains you and offers vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co.

Yancey Bros. Co. Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time (Second Shift)

Full-time (Second Shift) Salary: Not listed

Assemble metal enclosures and mount industrial components using hand and power tools. Great fit if you have 1+ year of manufacturing or construction experience, can read a tape measure, and don’t mind standing, noise, and working in different weather.

Employer: Caterpillar

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 8:00 PM–6:30 AM)

Salary: $22.57 – $29.39/hour

Posting dates: Nov 13, 2026 – Nov 27, 2026

Hands-on role fixing and testing engines across the production line. You’ll need engine mechanic experience (auto or diesel), basic mechanical repair skills, and the ability to read blueprints/schematics. Includes a strong benefits package with medical, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition help (per plan rules).

Employer: Caterpillar

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 8:00 PM–6:30 AM)

Salary: $22.57 – $29.39/hour

Posting dates: Nov 13, 2026 – Nov 27, 2026

Similar level to the Repair role, but focused on test cell work in a fast-paced engine assembly and testing area. Requires engine mechanic background, electrical testing skills, and comfort with frequent bending, lifting, and tool use. Comes with the same Caterpillar benefits listed above.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full listings often show related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.