Griffin’s restaurant scene is busy, and Pizza Hut locations here are growing their management teams. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and room to move up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise) Location: 1742 Zebulon Rd Ste F, Griffin, GA 30224

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut, from daily operations and staff scheduling to hiring, training, and keeping the store clean and welcoming. This role comes with training, chances for promotion, and extra perks like tuition help, wellness programs, and on-demand Daily Pay (if eligible).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise) Location: 1575 W McIntosh Rd, Griffin, GA 30223

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Assistant Manager role at another Griffin Pizza Hut, leading a team, handling schedules and finances, and making sure guests get fast, friendly service. Offers training, internal promotion opportunities, and the same benefit options, including Daily Pay and tuition assistance (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchise) Location: 1575 W McIntosh Rd, Griffin, GA 30223

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership on each shift—supervise crew members, keep food safety on point, and support the managers with smooth, efficient service. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, like working under pressure, and want management experience plus access to perks like Daily Pay and education support (if eligible).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.