Griffin has some very sweet dogs waiting at Spalding County Animal Care & Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these boys might be the perfect match.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (770) 467-4772

Jim CTY is a young, medium-mix pup with a soft tan coat and lots of growing left to do. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet Jim CTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (770) 467-4772

Spock CTY is a chocolate-colored puppy with that classic mixed-breed charm. He’s still very young, so he’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and lots of love from his new people.

👉 Meet Spock CTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (770) 467-4772

Chevy CNT is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking black-and-white markings. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity to share with an active home.

👉 Meet Chevy CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control

Phone: (770) 467-4772

Sprout CNT is a multicolored baby boy with a mostly black coat and warm brown and chestnut tones. He’s ready for someone who can help him grow into a confident, well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet Sprout CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Spalding County Animal Care & Control at (770) 467-4772 to ask about current availability, fees, and next steps. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Griffin, GA can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.