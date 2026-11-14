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🐶 Playful Young Dogs in Griffin GA Ready for Adoption
Griffin has some very sweet dogs waiting at Spalding County Animal Care & Control for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these boys might be the perfect match.
Jim CTY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Jim CTY is a young, medium-mix pup with a soft tan coat and lots of growing left to do. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.
👉 Meet Jim CTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spock CTY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Spock CTY is a chocolate-colored puppy with that classic mixed-breed charm. He’s still very young, so he’ll benefit from gentle guidance, socialization, and lots of love from his new people.
👉 Meet Spock CTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chevy CNT
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Chevy CNT is a young American Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking black-and-white markings. He’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy and curiosity to share with an active home.
👉 Meet Chevy CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sprout CNT
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Spalding County Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (770) 467-4772
Sprout CNT is a multicolored baby boy with a mostly black coat and warm brown and chestnut tones. He’s ready for someone who can help him grow into a confident, well-mannered companion.
👉 Meet Sprout CNT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Spalding County Animal Care & Control at (770) 467-4772 to ask about current availability, fees, and next steps. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Griffin, GA can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.