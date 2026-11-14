Griffin’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local office roles to fully remote and full‑travel gigs. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote , hiring near Griffin, GA

, hiring near Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads handed to you—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion, with bonus potential, flexible schedule, and training, ideal if you’re a proven closer who wants to focus on funding loans.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $21.38 – $25.38/hour

Front-line inside sales role helping walk-in and phone customers rent construction and industrial equipment. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) and on-the-job training, great if you like steady hours, customer contact, and a clear growth path.

Employer: Fairway Management

Location: Based near Griffin, GA , 100% travel across GA and beyond

Based near , across GA and beyond Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Competitive base + bonus program + monthly incentives

You’ll lead leasing and marketing for new senior and family apartment communities, aiming for 100% occupancy before moving to the next site. This role covers living expenses (hotel, utilities, gas card, per diem, airfare) and includes a laptop, perfect if you have a sales/marketing mindset and want a travel-heavy, project-based lifestyle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.