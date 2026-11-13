Healthcare hiring around Griffin, GA is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or medical assisting, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role over outpatient rehab, managing a multidisciplinary team and overall patient care quality, budgets, and staff development. Great fit if you’re an experienced PT/OT/SLP with a master’s or DPT and at least 5 years managing rehab services.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Not listed (appears full-time, weekday hours)

Not listed (appears full-time, weekday hours) Work Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

You’ll perform histories, physicals, and procedures while coordinating care under Northside’s standards. Requires a Master’s in Nursing and meeting Medical Staff credentialing; 1+ year NP experience preferred.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based GI role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, do lab draws, basic imaging, and some front office work. Requires CMA certification, BLS, and experience in a specialty practice; radiology and phlebotomy training provided if needed.

Employer: CareConnect Convenient Care Griffin

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Schedule: Office open 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, 7 days/week; you work 4 days/week with weekend rotation

Urgent-care style clinic role with rooming patients, basic clinical tasks, and steady hours. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and bonus incentives.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Griffin, GA (Griffin Wellstar Hospital)

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed (DaVita notes pay depends on experience)

Lead inpatient dialysis care for ESRD and CKD patients while supervising PCTs and coordinating treatment in the hospital. Requires current RN license, CPR, 3+ years dialysis RN experience, and charge-readiness; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.