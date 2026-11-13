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Griffin
🏥 Griffin, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles
10 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Griffin, GA is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or medical assisting, there’s likely something here for you.
Manager Rehab Services, Outpatient (Griffin, GA)
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role over outpatient rehab, managing a multidisciplinary team and overall patient care quality, budgets, and staff development. Great fit if you’re an experienced PT/OT/SLP with a master’s or DPT and at least 5 years managing rehab services.
Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Northside Hospital
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Type: Not listed (appears full-time, weekday hours)
- Work Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll perform histories, physicals, and procedures while coordinating care under Northside’s standards. Requires a Master’s in Nursing and meeting Medical Staff credentialing; 1+ year NP experience preferred.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Gastroenterology – Griffin
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based GI role where you’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, do lab draws, basic imaging, and some front office work. Requires CMA certification, BLS, and experience in a specialty practice; radiology and phlebotomy training provided if needed.
Medical Assistant/LPN
- Employer: CareConnect Convenient Care Griffin
- Location: Griffin, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Schedule: Office open 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, 7 days/week; you work 4 days/week with weekend rotation
Urgent-care style clinic role with rooming patients, basic clinical tasks, and steady hours. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and bonus incentives.
Hospital Dialysis Registered Nurse Clinical Coordinator
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Griffin, GA (Griffin Wellstar Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Salary: Not listed (DaVita notes pay depends on experience)
Lead inpatient dialysis care for ESRD and CKD patients while supervising PCTs and coordinating treatment in the hospital. Requires current RN license, CPR, 3+ years dialysis RN experience, and charge-readiness; offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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