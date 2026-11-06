🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Griffin, GA

Griffin’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local industry both hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 1130 Zebulon Road, Griffin, GA 30224

Type: Part-time (posting also labels role as full-time eligible; check details with employer)

(posting also labels role as full-time eligible; check details with employer) Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance available.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts, giving basic advice, and keeping the store stocked and organized. AutoZone offers competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities, even for part-time workers.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Not listed (office-based, full-time style duties)

Not listed (office-based, full-time style duties) Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service role supporting manufacturing and logistics for a global packaging company. You’ll manage orders, track shipments, work with production teams, and use tools like Microsoft Excel and CRM/ERP systems to keep big customer accounts running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than you expect. And if you apply, do it soon; good spots in Griffin tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.