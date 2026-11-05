🍽️ Griffin GA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Griffin’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there are some solid options right now.

Employer: LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Help keep a busy kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, pans, and equipment and keeping work areas clean and safe. Great starter job if you want to learn kitchen basics and get your foot in the door in restaurants.

Employer: Cleopatra Barbershop (Ace of Fades)

Cleopatra Barbershop (Ace of Fades) Location: Historic Downtown Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time (booth rental)

(booth rental) Pay: $500–$1,000 per week (booth rent $150/week after 1 free month)

Downtown shop with strong foot traffic, free parking, and a family-style vibe looking for licensed barbers or cosmetologists. Good fit if you want to grow your own clientele with flexible scheduling and support.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Likely Full-time , shift-based

Likely , shift-based Pay: Not listed

Step into restaurant leadership by helping run shifts, support the team, and keep guests happy. You’ll need about 6+ months of restaurant or retail management experience and must be 18 or older.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in one role often transfers well to others.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.