🏭 Griffin, GA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Griffin’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, with solid options whether you’re new to the floor or already skilled in quality control. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co.

Yancey Bros. Co. Location: Griffin, GA

Type: Full-time, Second Shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect tanks and enclosures at different stages of production, document inspections, and help make sure builds meet UL 142 and company standards. This role is a good fit if you have quality control experience, can read shop drawings and tape measures, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, paid time off, and training/advancement opportunities.

Employer: All Safe Global, Inc.

Location: Griffin, GA 30224

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

No experience needed—training is provided. You’ll handle cylinders, run hand tools and production machines (like blasters and paint sprayers), read serial numbers, and keep the work area clean. This is a good entry point if you’re reliable, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady work with health and dental insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a referral program.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.