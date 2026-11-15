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Eagles earn bowl eligibility with 34-17 win over Georgia State
By GS Athletics,4 days ago
Georgia Southern won all three phases of the game en route to a convincing 34-17 win over Georgia State Saturday at Center Parc Stadium to gain bowl eligibility for the fifth straight year and win the Georgia Grown Bowl for the third straight time. Georgia State got two touchdowns early off of two Eagle turnovers deep in their own territory, but Southern wasn't phased, getting touchdowns from Tyrese Woodgett and River Helms to keep pace. Woodgett's 1-yard run was his first collegiate score and Helms' 52-yard catch and run was his longest reception as an Eagle. Georgia Southern finished the first half strong, getting a 42-yard field goal from Tripp Bryant and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Josh Dallas to take a 24-14 lead into the locker room. State cut it to a one-possession game with a field goal off a turnover but Bryant stretched it back to a 10-point lead with a 41-yard field goal. The Panthers missed two field goals in the fourth quarter, one of which was blocked by Chance Gamble , and Weston Bryan put the icing on the cake with a 54-yard house call with 4:11 left. The Eagles out-gained the Panthers