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Bulloch County students earn top honors at Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge
By Blake Williams,4 days ago
Hundreds of high school students from across Georgia gathered at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on Wednesday, November 11, for the 2026 Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge, showcasing their skills in construction trades and exploring future career opportunities. Organized by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the event featured 235 student competitors and 140 observers participating in activities focused on skilled trades, including carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, roofing, welding and heavy equipment operations. Students from Statesboro High School and Southeast Bulloch High School were among those earning top honors, with several qualifying to advance to the state SkillsUSA competition. . AGC Georgia Bulloch County students earn top finishes Statesboro High School captured three first-place finishes, with Evan Moseley winning Cabinetmaking, Reagan Sams taking first in Electrical and Pedro Gonzalez earning first in Roofing. Jackson Lewis also earned second place in Blueprint Reading. Four Statesboro High School students qualified for the SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference, including Moseley, Sams, Eduardo Perez in Carpentry and Thomas Kafader in Plumbing. Although Perez and Kafader did not finish among the top three overall, both earned qualifying positions under competition rules allowing eligible students from the designated region to advance when higher-placing