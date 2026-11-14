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Step-by-Step: How Statesboro's Willie McTell statue came to be
By Kayla Stroll,4 days ago
Statesboro is a town full of history, especially if you know where to look for it. One such slice of history is in the physical recreation of a man named Willie McTell , whose statue sits peacefully on a bench, playing his guitar in front of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau on S. Main St. After learning to play the 12 string guitar in 1920s Statesboro, "Blind Willie", as he was often referred to, went on to perform across Georgia for many years. His song “Statesboro Blues” became his most famous song, which was later covered by other musicians like Taj Mahal and the Allman Brothers Band, further spreading its fame. Statesboro professor Marc Moulton used his expertise in sculpting to create a cast bronze statue of the historical figure back in 2018, and now we have Moulton’s step by step process of how the statue came to be. Here was his process from beginning to end, according to Moulton himself. Step 1: Model Willie The very first step is to develop a digital 3D model that could be further refined to a likeness of Willie. Marc shared that he used photogrammetry, the extracting of 3D measurements and digital