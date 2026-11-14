undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fire heavily damages home in Bulloch County’s Eldora area
By Grice Connect,4 days ago
A fire heavily damaged a single-wide mobile home on Flemington Road in the Eldora area of Bulloch County Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2026. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire and Bulloch County EMS at 12:36 p.m. to the home in the 5400 block of Flemington Road. The first firefighter to arrive reported the home was heavily involved in fire and requested additional firefighters and tankers to shuttle water to the scene. According to Bulloch County Fire Commander Joe Carter, firefighters made an aggressive attack and quickly knocked down the flames. However, the home sustained significant damage. Paramedics evaluated a female occupant at the scene. She was not transported to a hospital. The occupant’s immediate needs, including temporary housing, are being met at this time. Crews remained at the home for several hours, extinguishing remaining fire and checking the structure for hot spots. The Bulloch County CAFE unit responded to help refresh firefighters. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted at the scene. Bulloch County Fire will conduct a routine investigation to determine where and how the fire started.
1