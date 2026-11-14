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Bulloch County Animal Shelter hosts pet adoption event with Petco Love
By Kayla Stroll,3 days ago
This past Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8, the Bulloch County Animal Shelter celebrated National Pet Adoption Weekend by hosting a special adoption event for community members to meet local pets and find them forever homes. Partnering with the animal shelter was Petco Love and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, with the new full-length animated The Cat in the Hat (in theaters November 6). The Bulloch County Animal Shelter sign, located in front of the building. Kayla Stroll “This is the first time we have done an adoption event with Petco Love foundation,” shared Dana Armel with the Bulloch County Animal Services team. “This event is special to us because every adoption not only changes the life of the animal being adopted but also opens up space and resources for another animal in need.” To celebrate the campaign, the Bulloch County Animal Shelter offered low adoption fees for all of their adoptable pets to make the process affordable and encourage the community to bring home pets in need. The event resulted in four cats and three dogs getting adopted by local families. A seasonal poster on the wall featuring many of the Bulloch County Animal Shelter's pets. Kayla Stroll “The
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