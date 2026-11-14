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ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team invites community to help deliver holiday joy through Toys for Tots drive
By Special to Grice Connect,2 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team is calling on residents throughout Bulloch County to help ensure local children experience the excitement of receiving a gift this year. Beginning November 2, 2026, the brokerage began hosting a community-wide Toys for Tots collection drive, gathering new, unwrapped toys at 408 South Zetterower Avenue. The drive will run through December 7. All donations will benefit children and families in the local area through the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The initiative is part of a larger holiday giving effort taking place across the ERA® network, with independently owned and operated ERA affiliated brokerages joining together to support children in need during the holiday season. "Every child deserves the chance to experience the magic and excitement of the holidays," said Pat Hirsch, Broker / Owner of ERA Hirsch Real Estate Team. "Through this toy drive, we're inviting our community to come together and help make that possible for local families. Even a single toy can make a meaningful difference in a child's holiday." Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages. Donation bins will be available throughout Statesboro and contributions will