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Beyond the pool: Trinity swimmers embrace adventure through SwimRun challenge
By Ke'Juan Humphries,2 days ago
The Trinity Christian School swim team stepped outside its comfort zone, trading the familiar lanes of a swimming pool for open water, running trails and a unique endurance challenge at Griffin Lake Campground in Guyton. The high school swimmers participated in a SwimRun event, an adventure race that combines swimming and trail running into one continuous competition. But for Trinity swim coach Christian T. Scott , the experience wasn't about finishing times or where the athletes placed. It was about introducing students to new challenges, encouraging adventure and showing them how the skills they develop through sports can stay with them long after graduation. Trinity was the only school to participate in the event, which Scott designed and organized as an introduction to the growing sport. Originating in Sweden, SwimRun has grown into an international adventure racing sport that challenges athletes to navigate both land and water. Unlike traditional triathlons, where competitors complete each discipline separately, SwimRun athletes alternate between swimming and running throughout the course. For Trinity's swimmers, that meant completing five swims and five runs, repeatedly transitioning between the water and surrounding trails. Adding to the challenge, competitors were tethered together with shock cords, requiring them to coordinate
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