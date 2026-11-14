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Meet 2026 DWTSS dancers Tim Humphrey and Katie Sconyers
By Grice Connect,2 days ago
Presenting 2026 Dancing With The Statesboro Stars Dancers Tim Humphrey & Katie Sconyers ! They are competing along with ten other teams to win the 2026 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Award and the Top Fundraiser Award. Dancing with the Statesboro Stars is a night of dancing and performances to raise funds and awareness for Safe Haven, the nonprofit organization that serves adult and child survivors of domestic violence in Bulloch and five surrounding counties. The 16th annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars, presented by D&R Car Care , will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 6:30pm at Connection Church. Each day leading up to the event, we will introduce you to a team of dancers, presented in no particular order. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ! Meet Tim Tim Humphrey is a Statesboro native. For the past 15 years, he has worked in sales at JC Lewis Ford, and he is also the owner of Fontastic Inflatables, a local business dedicated to bringing fun and unforgettable memories to families throughout the area. Outside of work, Tim is a devoted father to his daughter, Fontana, who is the inspiration behind so much of what he does. Whether he's