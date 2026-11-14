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Bank of America awards $250,000 grant to Goodwill Southeast Georgia
By Special to Grice Connect,13 days ago
Bank of America has announced a $250,000 grant to Goodwill Southeast Georgia to support the development of its new Community Opportunity Campus in East Savannah. The Community Opportunity Campus will bring workforce training, adult education, healthcare access, financial literacy and family support services together in one location, making it easier for individuals and families to access the resources they need to build skills, pursue careers, and achieve greater economic mobility. Bank of America’s grant will support the build-out of workforce training labs, classrooms, and shared partner service spaces, as well as digital and technology infrastructure. The funding will also help accelerate the campus’s construction and opening. “Strong communities are built when people have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Patrick O’Neil , president, Bank of America Savannah. “Bank of America is proud to support organizations, like Goodwill Southeast Georgia, that are creating pathways to economic opportunity in Savannah.” Located at 761 Wheaton Street, the new campus will repurpose a 110,000-square-foot former State Division of Family & Children Services and Department of Aging facility into a centralized community hub with the capacity to serve more than 6,000 people annually. “Goodwill Southeast Georgia is extremely grateful for the ongoing
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