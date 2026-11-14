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Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosts annual Boston Butt Fundraiser to support local community programs
By Special to Grice Connect,13 days ago
The Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting its annual Boston Butt Fundraiser to raise funds for community service initiatives and youth outreach programs across Bulloch, Evans, and Candler counties. Community members can purchase tickets for $40 to receive a slow-smoked Boston Butt. Orders can be placed directly through any chapter member or by emailing statesboroalumnaechapterdst@gmail.com . The deadline to purchase a Boston Butt is Monday, November 16. Details Pick-Up Date: Friday, November 20, 2026 Pick-Up Location: 20597 US-301, Statesboro, GA 30461 Pick-Up Window: 11:00 AM – 6:30 PM (No exceptions) Price: $40 Supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as quantities are limited. For more information or to buy a ticket, please contact a chapter member or email statesboroalumnaechapterdst@gmail.com . Photo Provided by Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./Facebook About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; to educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today, Delta Sigma Theta