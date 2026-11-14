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GC Sports|Blue Devils come up short in playoff shootout against Musketeers, 49-34
By Destiny Hartwell,12 days ago
AUGUSTA, GA. — The stands at the Academy of Richmond County were pulsing with postseason electricity Friday night, and the No. 18 seed Statesboro Blue Devils stepped onto the turf radiating every bit of that energy. Looking to avenge an early-season blowout, Statesboro’s defense forced an immediate turnover on downs. Junior quarterback Beckham Jarrard quickly connected with junior running back DJ Brooks for an apparent touchdown, only for an ineligible receiver downfield flag to wipe out the score and stall the drive. After a scoreless, penalty-marred first quarter, Statesboro broke through early in the second. Behind back-to-back bruising Jarrard keeper runs, Brooks punched in a 1-yard score at the 10:17 mark, and junior kicker Mason Sellers added the extra point for a 7-0 lead. That is when the game descended into chaotic postseason swings. A face mask penalty on the PAT and a personal foul that negated a massive Blue Devil sack gifted ARC red-zone life, allowing the Musketeers to tie it at 7-7. After a holding call wiped out an ARC touchdown late in the half, the Musketeers struck in transition on the very next play to take a 13-7 lead, preserved only by a Statesboro blocked extra point.