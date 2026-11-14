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GC Sports | Portal routs Glascock County 41-6 in first round of state playoffs
By Deshawn Brooker,12 days ago
The Portal Panthers made a statement in their return to the postseason Friday night, cruising to a dominant 41-6 victory over the Glascock County Panthers at home. Hosting their first playoff game since 2023, Portal wasted little time taking control of the matchup, delivering a commanding performance in front of its home crowd to advance to the next round of the GHSA Class A State Playoffs. Glascock Strikes First Glascock County opened the game with a long, run-heavy drive that took nine minutes off the clock. Carson Clark and Keaton Downs carried the offense downfield, converting multiple third and fourth downs before Portal's defense forced Glascock County into a fourth-and-goal situation from the 2-yard line. Downs finished the lengthy drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving Glascock County an early 6-0 lead. Portal wasted little time responding with its own rushing attack. Starting near midfield, Jason Crawford broke free for two runs of more than 10 yards, moving the Panthers into the red zone. KJ Hunter capped off the drive by breaking multiple tackles on a 16-yard touchdown run, giving Portal a 7-6 lead. Defenses Hold Strong Portal's defense began to create opportunities in the second quarter. After Glascock County
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