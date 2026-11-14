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GC Sports | Gators chomp Brookstone 44-14, advance to State Championship
By Ke'Juan Humphries,12 days ago
The Bulloch Academy Gators are headed back to the state championship after a dominant 44-14 victory over the Brookstone Cougars on Friday night at Gator Alley. With a trip to the title game on the line, the Gators delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season, scoring 37 unanswered points to pull away from the Cougars and punch their ticket to the GIAA Class AAAA State Championship. Trading Blows Early Nick Eason wasted little time getting the Gators on the scoreboard, taking a toss 48 yards to the end zone on the opening drive to give Bulloch Academy a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing possession, Brookstone would respond as Dillon Terry would recieve a handoff, make a few Gators miss and race down the 12-yard line. On the very next play, quarterback Broughton Branch would call his own number and run into the to tie the game up. Sam Hubbard said two can play at that game as he rumbled into redzone on a read option play that went for 35 yards. Hubbard's run set up Connor Perry's first touchdown from 6 yards out. BA Breaks it Open After forcing a 3-and-out, the Gators looked to extend their