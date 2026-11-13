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Southeast Georgia Road Work Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Nov. 14- Nov. 20
By Special to Grice Connect,11 days ago
All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers. Traffic interruptions are listed below by interstates, categories, and counties. Interstate 95 I-95 N MP 111 - 112.5 Chatham/Effingham Counties From Knoxboro Creek Bridge to Savannah River Bridge Tues. – Fri. 10pm – 5am Lane Closures for SCDOT I-95 Widening 9/2025 - 12/2027 I-95 NB Ramp Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Chatham County Exit 106 On-Ramp Right Shoulder Closure for Drilling Closure to allow traffic to continue to flow 7pm to 5am Monday- Friday I-95 NB & SB MP 85 – 97 Chatham/Bryan County Resurfacing CSX Bridge North of Quacco Rd Overpass Single and Double Lane NB & SB (Mon-Fri) Weekend Double Lane NB & SB (Friday-Sunday Nights) Monday – Thursday 7pm – 5am Friday – Sunday 7pm –5am (Continuous closures allowed) Exit 87 /Exit 90 SB & NB Alternating Ramp Closure 9/18-10/31/2026 7pm –6am Follow Detour I-95 SB & NB, MP 58 - MP 49 McIntosh County From Exit 49 SR251 to Exit 58 SR57/SR99 Double Lane Closures for Resurfacing Nightly Double Lane Closures 7pm – 6am Weekend Double Lane Closure
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